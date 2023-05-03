×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Riana kidnap accused to hear fate in bail bid next week

Premium
03 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Two men linked to the kidnapping of Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius will learn next week whether their application for bail has been successful.

Xolani Kafile and Xolisile Rawutini are accused of being part of a group of men who allegedly abducted Pretorius from outside her Newton Park business premises as she arrived for work on March 16...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New Brighton celebrates 120 years
Tour of New Brighton as it celebrates 120 years

Most Read