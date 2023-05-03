×

News

Prosecutor Vicky Rossouw elated as charges against her dropped

03 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Delighted charges have been dropped against her — but “very disappointed” it took so long for the decision to be made — Humansdorp prosecutor Vicky Rossouw has been handed a lifeline in her quest to clear her name.

On Friday, Rossouw, a seasoned prosecutor with more than 33 years’ experience, was let off the hook after Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo confirmed the matter would no longer be pursued by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)...

