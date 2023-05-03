Press Freedom Day is all about you, the reader
By Brandon Nel - 03 May 2023
A dark, misty sky hovered over large parts of the Mother City as I sat among my fellow passengers, shoulder to shoulder in one of commuter giant Golden Arrow’s buses on the way to work.
The coach’s route curls around the Kirk-style houses and gargantuan yards of Strand, then cuts through the bustling heart of Somerset West before turning onto the N2, or Settlers Way as locals call it, to head to its last stop, Artscape...
Press Freedom Day is all about you, the reader
A dark, misty sky hovered over large parts of the Mother City as I sat among my fellow passengers, shoulder to shoulder in one of commuter giant Golden Arrow’s buses on the way to work.
The coach’s route curls around the Kirk-style houses and gargantuan yards of Strand, then cuts through the bustling heart of Somerset West before turning onto the N2, or Settlers Way as locals call it, to head to its last stop, Artscape...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News