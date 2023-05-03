A 49-year-old man from Barkley West, in Kimberley, Northern Cape appeared briefly in court in connection with the murder of his 61-year-old girlfriend.
Ishmael Modise appeared at the Delportshoop magistrate’s court on Tuesday, on a charge of murder.
According to NPA spokesperson in Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the man is alleged to have killed his 61-year-old girlfriend after an altercation at a local tavern.
“It is alleged that on Sunday, the two lovers were at a tavern when they started arguing. The victim left the tavern to return to her residence and the accused then followed her and was later found with bloodstained clothes,” Senokoatsane said.
He said the matter was reported to the police, and as part of their investigations, they visited the home of the victim, where they found her shack on fire with a body inside. The man was arrested and charged with murder.
The matter has been postponed to May 8, for a bail application.
“Given the seriousness of the charge in this schedule 5 matter, the prosecution will be opposing bail. The accused is remanded in custody until his next court appearance,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Northern Cape man in court for murder of his girlfriend
Reporter
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet
A 49-year-old man from Barkley West, in Kimberley, Northern Cape appeared briefly in court in connection with the murder of his 61-year-old girlfriend.
Ishmael Modise appeared at the Delportshoop magistrate’s court on Tuesday, on a charge of murder.
According to NPA spokesperson in Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the man is alleged to have killed his 61-year-old girlfriend after an altercation at a local tavern.
“It is alleged that on Sunday, the two lovers were at a tavern when they started arguing. The victim left the tavern to return to her residence and the accused then followed her and was later found with bloodstained clothes,” Senokoatsane said.
He said the matter was reported to the police, and as part of their investigations, they visited the home of the victim, where they found her shack on fire with a body inside. The man was arrested and charged with murder.
The matter has been postponed to May 8, for a bail application.
“Given the seriousness of the charge in this schedule 5 matter, the prosecution will be opposing bail. The accused is remanded in custody until his next court appearance,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News