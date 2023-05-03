×

News

Murdered friends were ‘inseparable’

Families of slain Motherwell women struggle to process senseless killings

Premium
03 May 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Two friends from Motherwell were on their way to look at plastic chairs and a canvas tent for a new venture they were planning, but hours later their joyful outing turned to tragedy when their bullet-riddled bodies were found on the side of the road in Joe Slovo.

And while the two families from the same street block battle to come to terms with the suspected hijacking and murder of Thumeka Vani, 36, and Nomakhaya Ncoyo, 40, the two suspects arrested last week were released from custody on Tuesday due to a lack of evidence.  ..

