×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Community leader discusses Fish River Resort looting

03 May 2023
MAY 01, 2023 Half empty swimming pool and missing umbrellas at Fish River
MAY 01, 2023 Half empty swimming pool and missing umbrellas at Fish River
Image: Mark Andrews

Once a jewel along the Sunshine Coast, the Fish River Resort near Port Alfred is now in ruins after TVs, bed sets, cutlery, linen and fridges were looted at the weekend.

The resort is owned by the Prudhoe community after a successful land claim.

But for months, no-one has looked after the once thriving hotel, casino and golf resort, valued at millions of rand.

This after the digital company MahalaX, which signed a 49-year lease agreement with the Prudhoe Community Trust to safeguard resort assets, was forced out of the agreement, after the community allegedly harassed and intimidated its staff.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Prudhoe community leader Gladman Tom.

MahalaX declined to comment but issued a statement instead.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New Brighton celebrates 120 years
Tour of New Brighton as it celebrates 120 years

Most Read