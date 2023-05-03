Once a jewel along the Sunshine Coast, the Fish River Resort near Port Alfred is now in ruins after TVs, bed sets, cutlery, linen and fridges were looted at the weekend.
The resort is owned by the Prudhoe community after a successful land claim.
But for months, no-one has looked after the once thriving hotel, casino and golf resort, valued at millions of rand.
This after the digital company MahalaX, which signed a 49-year lease agreement with the Prudhoe Community Trust to safeguard resort assets, was forced out of the agreement, after the community allegedly harassed and intimidated its staff.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Prudhoe community leader Gladman Tom.
MahalaX declined to comment but issued a statement instead.
LISTEN | Community leader discusses Fish River Resort looting
Image: Mark Andrews
