×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

JUST IN | Second shooting rocks Motherwell

By Riaan Marais - 03 May 2023

A second shooting took place in Motherwell on Wednesday a few streets from the magistrate's court where a police officer was earlier shot dead.

The second incident took place in Sisulu Street with bystanders saying a taxi — riddled with bullet holes — took the brunt of police fire...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New Brighton celebrates 120 years
Tour of New Brighton as it celebrates 120 years

Most Read