News

JUST IN | Police officer killed inside Motherwell magistrate’s court

By Riaan Marais - 03 May 2023

Police shut down the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday after a police officer was shot dead, according to officers on the scene.

It is understood that a 41-year-old court orderly was killed inside the building at about 9.30am...

