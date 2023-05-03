JUST IN | Police officer killed inside Motherwell magistrate’s court
By Riaan Marais - 03 May 2023
Police shut down the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday after a police officer was shot dead, according to officers on the scene.
It is understood that a 41-year-old court orderly was killed inside the building at about 9.30am...
