News

IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply for bail

By TIMESLIVE - 03 May 2023
Dr Nandipha Magudumana gestures in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her five co-accused were back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday where their bail hearing was postponed.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Senohe Matsoara and Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Buty Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her fellow accused during a bail hearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and some of her fellow accused in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her fellow accused in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 3 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dr Nandipha Magudumana walks up to the dock.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Most Read