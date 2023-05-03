×

Gqeberha craft brewery scoops best beer in Africa award

Richmond Hill Brewing Co beats more than 230 competitors to win prestigious title

By Brandon Nel - 03 May 2023

A Gqeberha craft brewery is the toast of the continent after scooping an award for producing the best beer in Africa.

Richmond Hill Brewing Co. (RHBC) was last month awarded the Best Beer in Africa accolade at the prestigious African Beer Cup hosted at the Woodstock Brewery in Cape Town, where over 230 beer makers duked it out for the main prize...

