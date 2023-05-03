Gayton McKenzie resigns as Central Karoo mayor
By Brandon Nel - 03 May 2023
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie announced on Tuesday that he had resigned as mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality.
Taking to Facebook, McKenzie said his resignation stemmed from a promise he made at his inauguration last year...
Gayton McKenzie resigns as Central Karoo mayor
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie announced on Tuesday that he had resigned as mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality.
Taking to Facebook, McKenzie said his resignation stemmed from a promise he made at his inauguration last year...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News