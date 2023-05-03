×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Freedom of expression integral in reporting on court matters

03 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The right to freedom of expression gives rise to an informed and educated society. 

To ensure everyone is up to date on what happens in our courts of law, this right must be considered in the highest regard, as it gives a glimpse into the struggles of those who fall victim to crime...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read