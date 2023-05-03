Court rejects plea after woman admits murdering elderly Walmer man
I stabbed him in the chest and neck to fend off sexual advances, says accused
Grisly details of how an elderly Walmer man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who had allegedly been hired to massage him emerged in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday when Asheeka Abrahams pleaded guilty to murdering Richard Adams.
Abrahams, 32, and her co-accused, Kristen Goeda, 40, were arrested on June 12 2021 after they were found inside 87-year-old Adams’s home in First Avenue, Walmer...
