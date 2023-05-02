Numsa launches indefinite strike at Nelson Mandela Bay auto parts supplier
Protest aimed at pressuring firm to continue negotiating after more than 90 operators retrenched in pay grade standoff
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has embarked on an indefinite strike at Gqeberha automotive component supplier Tenneco to pressurise the company to return to the negotiating table.
In April, more than 90 employees at Tenneco’s Struandale plant were served with termination letters after resolution could not be reached on a pay structure during negotiations facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)...
