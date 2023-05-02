×

Numsa launches indefinite strike at Nelson Mandela Bay auto parts supplier

Protest aimed at pressuring firm to continue negotiating after more than 90 operators retrenched in pay grade standoff

02 May 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has embarked on an indefinite strike at Gqeberha  automotive component supplier Tenneco to pressurise the company to return to the negotiating table.

In April, more than 90 employees at Tenneco’s Struandale plant were served with termination letters after resolution could not be reached on a pay structure during negotiations facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)...

