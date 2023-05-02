×

News

NMU landlords cry foul over late payment

Some property owners renting out accommodation to students have not received rentals for first three quarters

Premium
02 May 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Several small property landlords who provide accommodation for Nelson Mandela University students are facing possible financial ruin because they have not received rental payments for the first quarter of the year.

In terms of an agreement between the university and the landlords, NMU is bound to pay them three months’ rent as a lump sum in April and then monthly thereafter...

