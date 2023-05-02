isiXhosa Music Festival worth the wait

Though the second isiXhosa Music Festival started later than expected, it was an exuberant and colourful celebration of traditional clothing, with Gqeberha artist Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana also giving a show-stopping performance alongside award-winning musician Ntsika Ngxanga.
People patiently waited on Saturday for almost two hours for the festival to start.
The event attracted more than 5,000 people from different parts of the country, all dressed in isiXhosa and Zulu traditional clothing.
It was hosted by Amandla Management Services and Koloni Event Organiser managing director Mazizi Msutu.
Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana said the municipality was proud that two African languages were celebrated so close to Freedom Day.
Ringo Madlingozi had people singing along to his music while DJ Luckeez Mfowethu had people jumping up and down during his slot.
One of the most special performances, however, featured Ngxanga with Magayiyana.
Magayiyana said performing his song alongside Ntsika was a dream come true.
“This day showed me that dreams do come true.
“I am really excited,” Magayiyana said.
Mfundo Williams travelled from Johannesburg to watch his family member, Nomty Ngwetsheni, who is based in Johannesburg but originally from Zwide, perform.
“My wife’s sister performed.
“I said to my wife when we arrived that I miss home, and want to come back and work in my province,” Williams said.
One of the festival hosts, radio personality Mafa Bavuma from Umhlobo Wenene, said he loved how the event had purely isiXhosa musicians on stage.
The star-studded line-up also included Amanda Black, Max Hoba, Zuko Sa and Nathi Mankayi.
Msutu said the delays were mostly technical as the stage had come from Johannesburg and there were certain items missing.
He thanked all his sponsors, especially main sponsor Standard Bank.
“We had to catch up with two hours from the artists’ time.
“I was a bit disappointed about that.
“Some artists had to be asked not to perform because of time constraints, but they were fine with it,” Msutu said.
isiXhosa Music Festival worth the wait
