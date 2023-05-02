Freak accident tears Nelson Mandela Bay family apart
Woman tells of her anguish as speeding car kills her husband moments after he kisses family goodbye
Kariega truck driver Cesare di Basilio kissed his wife, son, daughter and dog as if he was saying goodbye and then popped out to a corner shop.
A sociable man, he was chatting to friends outside NK Supermarket in Caledon Street at 7.24am on Saturday when a vehicle came over the rise, hit a cement lamp post and spun across the pavement, seriously injuring Benny Greeff and killing Di Basilio instantly...
Senior Reporter
