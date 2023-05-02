×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Elephant kills man at Western Cape wildlife reserve

By TimesLive - 02 May 2023
Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that was introduced at Inverdoorn about 15 years ago.
Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that was introduced at Inverdoorn about 15 years ago.
Image: 123RF/CHRIS FOURIE

A staff member at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve in the Breede River Valley in the Western Cape was killed by an elephant on Monday.

Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that had been introduced at Inverdoorn about 15 years ago, the reserve said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Mashao family, his friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. We are providing support to our staff and all those affected by this terrible loss.”

The reserve did not provide details of the circumstances. An investigation is under way.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read