Chance for northern areas talent to shine

The Northern Gems Music Festival on Saturday achieved its goal of lifting spirits in the community and giving upcoming artists an opportunity to show off their talents.
Entrance to the festival was free with organisers ZL Entertainment specifically wanting to cater for those who would not afford to pay an entrance fee.
Scores of people, including artists, waited in anticipation to see crowd favourite Early B perform at 8pm.
Ryan Philander, 14, who is autistic, performed his first solo performance on stage, leaving his proud mother, Priscilla, in tears.
“He normally performs with his sister.
“He looks at his sister as his idol, but he could not wait on Saturday morning to get on stage,” Priscilla said.
“All his life he has been a laughing stock at school.
“Music did wonders for him; he fell in love with music when he was five years old, starting with the flute, and then the piano and violin.
“Even when he was younger than five, he was made fun of — including at church.
“The music made him calm.
“I was so proud to see him with so much confidence,” she said.
Upcoming artists Team Lawyers were among the opening acts, focusing on the hip-hop, Amapiano and the Gqom genres.
The group of five, which is made up of Cleavan Adams, Tasrique Christoffels, Dejano Jordaan, Remano Brooks and Tristan Koopman, said while some of the youth in their community in the northern areas used drugs and drank alcohol, they wanted to be different and had found a haven in music.
“Now that we make music, people in our community also want to be like Team Lawyers.
“Everyone uses drugs in our community; it has become like a habit, but we made music our habit,” Adams said.
“It is heartsore for parents in our community, because teenagers are stealing from their own homes.
“Most of the people we grew up with and who we related to use drugs,” he said.
“We noticed those friendships were not working out for us and we felt sad for them.
“When we started making music, people laughed at us, but we took that as motivation and now they want to take photos with us.”
Afrikaans Gqom group Team Strangers_PE member Julianno Martin said with gender-based violence being so prevalent, music took them to a different place and they loved performing on stage for their community.
ZL Entertainment co-founder and co-director Zaakira Allen said more than 3,000 people attended.
“Our artists are dying poor; just in the last two months two of our artists in the metro died,” ZL’s other founder and director, Lana Nel, said.
“People were contacting us and asking if we could assist in burying the artists in a dignified manner.
“The festival targeted senior citizens and children because they are close to our hearts.
“If you drive around our area you will find households where both parents are not working.
“We did not want to exclude those families,” Nel said.
The festival also had a children’s section with a long slide, jumping castle and model train, and there were stalls where entrepreneurs sold their products.
“We had the upcoming artists opening the stage.
“About 96% of the talent was from the northern areas, with the rest coming from other parts of the metro,” Nel said.
Chance for northern areas talent to shine
Northern Gems Music Festival provides platform for upcoming artists
General Reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
