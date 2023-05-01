Two killed in Kariega crash
Toyota Yaris smashes into pole, hits pedestrians
By Herald Reporter - 01 May 2023
A motorist and a pedestrian were killed and another person seriously injured in an accident in Kariega on Saturday.
Police said the accident happened at 7.24am in Caledon Street after a motorist lost control of his Toyota Yaris...
