If Winde wants to meet his maker prematurely, he must try to touch Putin: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says anyone who threatens to arrest Russia’s Vladimir Putin when he attends the Brics Summit in South Africa in August “is blowing hot air”.

“President Putin is more than welcome here and no-one is going to arrest President Putin. Everyone who is saying that is blowing hot air. I don’t think the premier of the Western Cape knows what he is talking about.

“If he wants to meet his maker prematurely, he must try and touch Putin. No-one can do that. Not even [US president Joe] Biden can say such a reckless statement when it comes to Putin,” said Malema on Saturday.

He made the remarks during a cleanup campaign in Soweto.

The government is in a predicament after the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant of arrest against Putin last month. It is not yet clear whether the Russian president will attend the summit.

South Africa is a signatory to the court, meaning the country has toarrest Putin.

This week Winde lambasted Ramaphosa for inviting Putin to the summit. He said if the Russian leader sets foot in the Western Cape, the provincial government will have him arrested by Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers.