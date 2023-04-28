A funeral service is being held for Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, on Friday morning.
The boys’ mutilated bodies were found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City in Soweto by residents after a nearly 24-hour search last week.
According to police, a 50-year-old woman related to one of the boys was arrested in connection with the murder, together with a 39-year-old man.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for boys murdered in Soweto
A funeral service is being held for Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, on Friday morning.
The boys’ mutilated bodies were found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City in Soweto by residents after a nearly 24-hour search last week.
According to police, a 50-year-old woman related to one of the boys was arrested in connection with the murder, together with a 39-year-old man.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News