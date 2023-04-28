×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Durban man's car fished out of 'sewage-filled' construction hole

28 April 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
Reuben Francis was at the scene where his father-in-law Gilbert Annamalai crashed his car into a poorly marked construction hole in Umbilo during the early hours of Friday. He told TimesLIVE the hole was filled with raw sewage.
Reuben Francis was at the scene where his father-in-law Gilbert Annamalai crashed his car into a poorly marked construction hole in Umbilo during the early hours of Friday. He told TimesLIVE the hole was filled with raw sewage.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A 70-year-old Phoenix man was traumatised after he drove into a poorly marked construction hole in Umbilo at 5am on Friday. 

Gilbert Annamalai dropped off his wife at King Edward Hospital for treatment and was returning home when “the hole came out of nowhere”.

His son-in-law, Reuben Francis, told TimesLIVE the hole was filled with raw sewage and there was a “stench in the area”. 

“It was quite dark at the time and there were no clear early warning or signs to say there was construction ahead. The lane suddenly went straight into the hole. To make matters worse, the hole is filled with raw sewage,” he said. 

Francis said tow truck operators were battling to remove the vehicle, a VW Polo, from the hole. 

“It is quite deep and big. My father-in-law is shaken and we will take him to hospital,” he said. 

Francis said community members who arrived to assist complained that they had reported the unsafe construction site numerous times to the eThekwini municipality.

Paramedics, who did not want to be named, said they frequently responded to similar scenes where motorists had driven into construction sites that had no early warning signs.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to the Umbilo scene at 5.30am.

“On arrival, paramedics found a vehicle crashed into an open hole filled with water where men had been doing construction work for the past few weeks. Paramedics assessed the driver and he sustained no injuries.”

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read