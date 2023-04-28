Suspects arrested for murder of two Motherwell women
By Weekend Post Reporter - 28 April 2023
Police have arrested two suspects after the bodies of two women, riddled with gunshot wounds, were discovered on a gravel road between the Nyamazana and Dubai informal settlements in Joe Slovo.
The suspects were arrested in Engcobo on Thursday evening...
