Suspects arrested for murder of two Motherwell women

By Weekend Post Reporter - 28 April 2023

Police have arrested two suspects after the bodies of two women, riddled with gunshot wounds, were discovered on a gravel road between the Nyamazana and Dubai informal settlements in Joe Slovo.

The suspects were arrested in Engcobo on Thursday evening...

