State guns for Le Roux brothers’ company shares

On hunt for missing Bay IPTS funds, asset forfeiture unit seeks restraint order against two directors and their business interests

28 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Not only brothers in name, they were also brothers in arms in business in an alleged “well-oiled” machine set up to pilfer millions of rand meant to be used for the Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS). 

And for their alleged underhanded dealings and misuse of government funds, Gqeberha attorney David le Roux, his brother, Abraham, as well as their businesses, may soon find themselves in troubled waters if the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has its way. ..

