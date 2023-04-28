NMU stars in groundbreaking effort to save oceans
Project to study western Indian Ocean launched as part of international ‘Digital Twin’ initiative to bolster marine food security
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) oceanographic researchers have launched a new project to study the western Indian Ocean as part of a groundbreaking international programme to build a supercomputer that can predict the future health of global marine ecosystems.
The data captured by Prof Mike Roberts and his team will be used to check the accuracy of the multimillion-euro Digital Twin of the Ocean computer, a world first being developed by the EU, with support from SA and the UK...
NMU stars in groundbreaking effort to save oceans
Project to study western Indian Ocean launched as part of international ‘Digital Twin’ initiative to bolster marine food security
Senior Reporter
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) oceanographic researchers have launched a new project to study the western Indian Ocean as part of a groundbreaking international programme to build a supercomputer that can predict the future health of global marine ecosystems.
The data captured by Prof Mike Roberts and his team will be used to check the accuracy of the multimillion-euro Digital Twin of the Ocean computer, a world first being developed by the EU, with support from SA and the UK...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News