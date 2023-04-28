Nelson Mandela Bay teacher reinstated after probe into assault claims finds insufficient evidence

A Gqeberha school which suspended a teacher after she was accused of slamming a glass door repeatedly on a pupil’s legs in March has reinstated her after an extensive investigation.
A case of assault was opened against the St Joseph’s Roman Catholic School grade 7 teacher on March 13 at the Kabega Park police station.
The mother of the 12-year-old complainant claimed the teacher had mistreated her son and other pupils.
She said the teacher was seen allegedly assaulting the boy during a “time out” in the school hall foyer, where he had been sent by a school governing body (SGB) member.
The SGB has since said it had concluded there was insufficient evidence relating to the alleged assault to meet the legal and procedural requirements that warranted proceeding with a disciplinary hearing.
“The SGB and school have balanced their obligations and responsibilities to the involved learner and parent, the other learners and educators, the specific educator involved, and the interest of the school community as a whole,” Conflict Resolution Centre arbitrator and specialist mediator Andre Vlok said.
An arbitration process was instituted in March, and at its conclusion on April 20, the teacher’s suspension was lifted with immediate effect.
She returned to the school, by agreement, on Monday.
“Any [possible] disciplinary breaches will be dealt with internally. The school now regards the matter as closed,” Vlok said.
Several attempts to reach the school principal, Holly Allen, the teacher and the SGB chair were unsuccessful.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said because of the public holiday, she was not immediately able to obtain an update on the police investigation into the allegations.
