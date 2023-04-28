Nelson Mandela Bay cricket awards to honour top talent
Jendamark United Cricket Club is gearing up to host its annual Jendamark United Awards, honouring top individual and club achievements for the 2022/2023 season.
Singer Loyiso Bala, who is also the Umhlobo Wenene and TruFM business manager, will be the MC at the awards ceremony at the Boardwalk Hotel, Casino and Convention Centre, which is set to be a magical affair graced by Proteas Women’s cricketer Sinalo Jafta, as a guest speaker, on Sunday...
