Jazz Queens sing New Brighton’s praises
Walk down memory lane as township celebrates 120 years
Members of the legendary Jazz Queens from New Brighton boldly described the township in the early 1960s as the hub of Eastern Cape’s talent when it came to acting, music and specifically jazz.
One of the founding members of the Jazz Queens, Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo, 72, was born into a musical family...
Jazz Queens sing New Brighton’s praises
Walk down memory lane as township celebrates 120 years
General Reporter
Members of the legendary Jazz Queens from New Brighton boldly described the township in the early 1960s as the hub of Eastern Cape’s talent when it came to acting, music and specifically jazz.
One of the founding members of the Jazz Queens, Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo, 72, was born into a musical family...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News