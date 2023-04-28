The Helenvale Youth Enrichment Project is giving the youth of the northern areas a voice in their research into gang activity and crime.
Gangsterism takes centre stage at Northerns Youth Conference
General Reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The Helenvale Youth Enrichment Project is giving the youth of the northern areas a voice in their research into gang activity and crime.
Project manager Desira Davids and University of Free State associate professor Theodore Petrus hosted the Northerns Youth Conference on Freedom Day as part of their ongoing research into the gang phenomenon.
Thursday’s event saw Davids and Petrus draw closer towards completing their participatory action research of Gqeberha’s northern areas.
The first dialogue was held in 2021, with a focus on the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on various fields.
They noted the lockdown had been effective in curbing crime and gang activity in the northern areas.
Davids said they also held a community dialogue in May and July, where various stakeholders spoke about the effect of the current punitive approaches.
However, they realised the voice of the youth from the community was missing.
She said law enforcement was not doing enough to address the issues of crime, gangsterism and community safety.
“We wanted the youth’s view with regards to the phenomenon of gangsterism and how it affects them, and how they feel it should be addressed, because many of these gangsters are youngsters.
“We were interested in what they had to say, their feelings, and how they felt it should be addressed, with the aim of finding potential solutions.”
She said these views would be included in the next paper she was writing with Petrus, as well as in a policy brief to be submitted to council.
This would address what the youth felt the municipality was not paying attention to.
Petrus has been researching the northern areas since 2013.
“What is happening in the northern areas is happening in Johannesburg in Eldorado Park, the Cape Flats and KwaZulu-Natal.
“As a result of the Group Areas Act, gangsterism for young people has become the only haven they know,” Petrus said.
Recommendations from civil community leaders in 2022 included that society should take their community back, increase sport activities, and that churches should play their part.
“We wanted to see what ideas the youth would come up with.”
