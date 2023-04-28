×

News

Former post office manager bust for 'R1.2m Sassa fraud'

28 April 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A post office manager has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency of R1.2m.
A post office manager has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency of R1.2m.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

A former post office manager is to appear in court for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of R1.2m.

The Hawks swooped on the 37-year-old woman, who was branch manager of Delareyville post office in the North West on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the former manager allegedly fraudulently accessed the Sassa payment system between 2020 and 2022.

“She reportedly pretended to process payments and transfers on behalf of clients and beneficiaries of the post office and Sassa, but allegedly transferred a portion, or at times all the money, from various accounts into two of her post office accounts,” said Rikhotso.

The woman was expected to appear in the Delareyville magistrate’s court on Friday on fraud and money laundering charges.

TimesLIVE

 

