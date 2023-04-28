Exciting addition to Boardwalk as Co.Fi branches out
Cosmopolitan dining and upmarket lounge Co.Fi is launching its first coastal branch — in Gqeberha — in style by hosting award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee, DJ Thuli Phongolo, Daliwonga and Monique Bingham.
Co.Fi, established in 2005 by its three directors — Jacky Mathebe, Joel Manaka and Harley Rapetsoa — has lounges in Polokwane, Pretoria, and Johannesburg...
General Reporter
