×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Exciting addition to Boardwalk as Co.Fi branches out

28 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Cosmopolitan dining and upmarket lounge Co.Fi is launching its first coastal branch — in Gqeberha — in style by hosting award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee, DJ Thuli Phongolo, Daliwonga and Monique Bingham. 

Co.Fi, established in 2005 by its three directors —  Jacky Mathebe, Joel Manaka and Harley Rapetsoa — has lounges in Polokwane, Pretoria,  and Johannesburg...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read