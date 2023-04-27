New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais about the rich history of one of Gqeberha's oldest townships.
New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3L9SeA7
Video by: Annelisa Swana
We take a tour around the township looking at the old, the new and what residents and former residents which it could be.
The hub for arts and music, a breeding ground for sporting talent, and the home of heroic figures in SA’s turbulent political history — these are just some of the role New Brighton has played over the past 120 years.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3oQoaSU
Video by: Annelisa Swana
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | New Brighton celebrates 120 years
New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais about the rich history of one of Gqeberha's oldest townships.
New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais. Read more: https://bit.ly/3L9SeA7 Video by: Annelisa Swana
We take a tour around the township looking at the old, the new and what residents and former residents which it could be.
The hub for arts and music, a breeding ground for sporting talent, and the home of heroic figures in SA’s turbulent political history — these are just some of the role New Brighton has played over the past 120 years. Read more: https://bit.ly/3oQoaSU Video by: Annelisa Swana
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News