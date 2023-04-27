×

WATCH | New Brighton celebrates 120 years

27 April 2023

New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais about the rich history of one of Gqeberha's oldest townships.

 

New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais. Read more: https://bit.ly/3L9SeA7 Video by: Annelisa Swana

We take a tour around the township looking at the old, the new and what residents and former residents which it could be. 

The hub for arts and music, a breeding ground for sporting talent, and the home of heroic figures in SA’s turbulent political history — these are just some of the role New Brighton has played over the past 120 years. Read more: https://bit.ly/3oQoaSU Video by: Annelisa Swana

