News

Top brass in Gqeberha to address attacks on lntercape buses

By Brandon Nel - 27 April 2023

Two top cabinet ministers have urged the police to step up efforts to curb attacks on lntercape buses.

Police minister Bheki Cele and deputy transport minister Lisa Mangcu made the call during a visit to Gqeberha this week...

