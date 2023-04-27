The place where John Kani always returns to recharge
‘New Brighton is where I go back to, to find my foot path when this whole fame nonsense takes me away’
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 27 April 2023
He has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, won multiple awards, and stolen the spotlight in blockbuster hits like Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War, and most recently alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2.
But when the limelight gets to him, Dr John Kani knows exactly where to recover his balance — New Brighton...
The place where John Kani always returns to recharge
‘New Brighton is where I go back to, to find my foot path when this whole fame nonsense takes me away’
He has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, won multiple awards, and stolen the spotlight in blockbuster hits like Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War, and most recently alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2.
But when the limelight gets to him, Dr John Kani knows exactly where to recover his balance — New Brighton...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News