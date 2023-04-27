×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Singer shares fond memories of growing up in New Brighton

Premium
27 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

From growing up in the streets of New Brighton to performing on stages across the globe, singing sensation Zolani Mahola has never lost touch with her roots.

The former lead singer of Afro-fusion band Freshlyground, and now solo artist under the name The One Who Sings, the multi-award winning songwriter, singer, actress and motivational speaker was recently back home from Cape Town to visit her family...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New Brighton celebrates 120 years
Tour of New Brighton as it celebrates 120 years

Most Read