Singer shares fond memories of growing up in New Brighton
From growing up in the streets of New Brighton to performing on stages across the globe, singing sensation Zolani Mahola has never lost touch with her roots.
The former lead singer of Afro-fusion band Freshlyground, and now solo artist under the name The One Who Sings, the multi-award winning songwriter, singer, actress and motivational speaker was recently back home from Cape Town to visit her family...
Singer shares fond memories of growing up in New Brighton
Court reporter
From growing up in the streets of New Brighton to performing on stages across the globe, singing sensation Zolani Mahola has never lost touch with her roots.
The former lead singer of Afro-fusion band Freshlyground, and now solo artist under the name The One Who Sings, the multi-award winning songwriter, singer, actress and motivational speaker was recently back home from Cape Town to visit her family...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News