Prosecutor Rossouw makes first appearance after missing court dates due to ill health
State prosecutor Vicky Rossouw, who has been charged with failing to report the sexual assault of a minor, made her first appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where her matter was postponed to July.
Rossouw, who was arrested in November 2022, and had skipped several court appearances by submitting a sick note each time, finally presented herself to the same court she has been working at for years. ..
Prosecutor Rossouw makes first appearance after missing court dates due to ill health
Court reporter
State prosecutor Vicky Rossouw, who has been charged with failing to report the sexual assault of a minor, made her first appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where her matter was postponed to July.
Rossouw, who was arrested in November 2022, and had skipped several court appearances by submitting a sick note each time, finally presented herself to the same court she has been working at for years. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News