News

Prosecutor Rossouw makes first appearance after missing court dates due to ill health

27 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

State prosecutor Vicky Rossouw, who has been charged with failing to report the sexual assault of a minor, made her first appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where her matter was postponed to July. 

Rossouw, who was arrested in November 2022, and had skipped several court appearances by submitting a sick note each time, finally presented herself to the same court she has been working at for years. ..

