News

One-woman repository of SA’s tumultuous modern history

27 April 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

At 87 years old, Nondwe “Brysina” Mankahla is a repository of New Brighton and SA history.

It has been 53 years since she was detained and tortured at Pretoria Central Prison for breaking the Suppression of Communism Act and 67 years since she first cut her teeth in politics, being a runner — a pamphlet distributor — ahead of the famous Women’s March of 1956...

