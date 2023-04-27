One-woman repository of SA’s tumultuous modern history
At 87 years old, Nondwe “Brysina” Mankahla is a repository of New Brighton and SA history.
It has been 53 years since she was detained and tortured at Pretoria Central Prison for breaking the Suppression of Communism Act and 67 years since she first cut her teeth in politics, being a runner — a pamphlet distributor — ahead of the famous Women’s March of 1956...
One-woman repository of SA’s tumultuous modern history
Politics Reporter
At 87 years old, Nondwe “Brysina” Mankahla is a repository of New Brighton and SA history.
It has been 53 years since she was detained and tortured at Pretoria Central Prison for breaking the Suppression of Communism Act and 67 years since she first cut her teeth in politics, being a runner — a pamphlet distributor — ahead of the famous Women’s March of 1956...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News