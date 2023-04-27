An off-duty Kariega police officer has been hailed a hero after he followed his instincts to thwart a business robbery.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on Tuesday, at about 4.20pm, the detective constable selflessly heeded to his calling when he spotted a man suspected to have been involved in a robbery at a liquor store on Monday.
“The member followed the suspect for a while before phoning his colleagues for support.
“Two other detectives joined him and together they monitored the suspect’s movements.
“The suspect boarded a taxi to Central and when he exited, he was joined by two other males.
“They then walked into a retail store in Caledon Street,” Naidu said.
“At this stage, when they suspected that a robbery was about to happen, backup was requested from their visible policing members.”
As they entered the store, the suspects were caught red-handed loading cash into bags.
All three suspects, aged 23, 25 and 41, were arrested for business robbery.
The 25-year-old suspect was also positively linked to the liquor store robbery, Naidu said.
“Detectives are busy probing the possible connection of the other two suspects in the liquor store robbery as well.”
All three will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Friday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the off-duty constable and his colleagues for their dedication.
“The action of the member indicates that he selflessly put the safety of the community before his own needs.
“Not only were the suspects arrested but one has been positively linked to another robbery.
“These suspects will be thoroughly profiled to determine possible links to other crimes as well,” Ncata said.
HeraldLIVE
Off-duty cop saves the day by following instinct
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
HeraldLIVE
