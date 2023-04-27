‘New Brizzy’ father-figure has high hopes for the youth
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 27 April 2023
From booking the first concert tours of late pop juggernaut Brenda Fassie and Africa’s queen of gospel Dr Rebecca Malope, music promoter and celebrated storyteller Mike Pantsi is pinning his success on New Brighton.
When the 1.81m tall Pantsi walks through the streets of the historic township, residents greet him as if he were the mayor...
‘New Brizzy’ father-figure has high hopes for the youth
From booking the first concert tours of late pop juggernaut Brenda Fassie and Africa’s queen of gospel Dr Rebecca Malope, music promoter and celebrated storyteller Mike Pantsi is pinning his success on New Brighton.
When the 1.81m tall Pantsi walks through the streets of the historic township, residents greet him as if he were the mayor...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News