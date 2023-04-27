×

News

New Brighton’s proud history of opposing apartheid

Running battles on an open piece of land were a microcosm of ’60s and ’70s divide in apartheid SA

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Andisa Bonani - 27 April 2023

Leaving New Brighton and heading to Sidwell, the Sheya Kulati Drive gives way to the M8 — to the right lies an unimpressive piece of land, often overgrown.

It is barely significant, even to those who use it as a shortcut to and from the township...

