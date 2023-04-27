Nelson Mandela Bay’s R3m incentive investment pays off handsomely
From a R3m investment incentive to Formex Industries in 2021, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has bagged more than R300m in return investment to operations in the city from the steel component producer Formex.
In 2022, the company committed to investing R102m to build a 1,600-tonne auto transfer press — the largest in the Eastern Cape — which will help it build components previously made only in Portugal...
