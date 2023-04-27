×

News

Multimillion-rand Jachvlakte housing project under way

Residents welcome construction which they have waited for since 2016

27 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s human settlement directorate is racing against the clock to ensure it wraps up construction of houses for the Jachvlakte community in Booysen Park before the end of the 2022/2023 financial year.

So far, the Eastern Cape provincial government has given R13.7m for the construction of 83 out of a total of 357 units...

