Joining the struggle a no-brainer for township’s young guns in the 1970s

27 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

For some apartheid struggle heroes who lived in New Brighton in the 1970s, fighting the regime was not a conscious decision — circumstances thrust them into politics as they strived for a better future. 

Struggle veteran Nceba Faku, 68, said it was not until 1974, when his brother returned home for the holidays from a tactical school in King William’s Town that he told them about the Black Consciousness Movement and why they needed to join the South African Students Movement.  ..

