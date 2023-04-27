Joining the struggle a no-brainer for township’s young guns in the 1970s
For some apartheid struggle heroes who lived in New Brighton in the 1970s, fighting the regime was not a conscious decision — circumstances thrust them into politics as they strived for a better future.
Struggle veteran Nceba Faku, 68, said it was not until 1974, when his brother returned home for the holidays from a tactical school in King William’s Town that he told them about the Black Consciousness Movement and why they needed to join the South African Students Movement. ..
Senior Politics Reporter
