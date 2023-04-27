Grandfather of township art, Pemba, honoured with exhibition
Hailed as the grandfather of township art for his immense contribution to the industry, George Pemba will continue to go down in the history books as one of the most influential SA artists in modern history.
Born in Korsten in 1912, Pemba made a significant impact on the art world by combining is love for portrait work with that of showcasing the lives and history of people living in townships, especially New Brighton...
Grandfather of township art, Pemba, honoured with exhibition
Court reporter
Hailed as the grandfather of township art for his immense contribution to the industry, George Pemba will continue to go down in the history books as one of the most influential SA artists in modern history.
Born in Korsten in 1912, Pemba made a significant impact on the art world by combining is love for portrait work with that of showcasing the lives and history of people living in townships, especially New Brighton...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News