News

Grandfather of township art, Pemba, honoured with exhibition

27 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Hailed as the grandfather of township art for his immense contribution to the industry, George Pemba will continue to go down in the history books as one of the most influential SA artists in modern history.

Born in Korsten in 1912, Pemba made a significant impact on the art world by combining is love for portrait work with that of showcasing the lives and history of people living in townships, especially New Brighton...

