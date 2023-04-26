×

News Editors Choice

Woman and her partner arrested over Soweto boys' murders

26 April 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Members of the forensic pathology team with members of the police investigating the murder of two young boys found mutilated and murdered in Soweto. File image
Image: Alaister Russell

A 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner have been arrested in connection with the murders of two young Soweto boys.

Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were mutilated and their bodies found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City, respectively, by residents after a nearly 24-hour search last week.

The breakthrough comes after a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes on Tuesday, police said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the team brought in two suspects for questioning.

“The duo has since been charged with murder. They will appear before the Protea magistrate's court on Friday,” he said.

