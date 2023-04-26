Muggers rob large tourism group in Central
Tour guide whacks gun-wielding thug with brolly but criminals snatch valuables; metro security boss set to convene meeting
By Guy Rogers - 26 April 2023
A group of tourists was mugged in broad daylight on Monday in Central, undermining the recent upswing in Nelson Mandela Bay’s cruise liner tourism.
The incident has prompted a call from the non-profit Discover Mandela Bay for the municipality to do more to protect and nurture the cruise liner industry which this past season injected about R75m into the city’s economy...
Muggers rob large tourism group in Central
Tour guide whacks gun-wielding thug with brolly but criminals snatch valuables; metro security boss set to convene meeting
A group of tourists was mugged in broad daylight on Monday in Central, undermining the recent upswing in Nelson Mandela Bay’s cruise liner tourism.
The incident has prompted a call from the non-profit Discover Mandela Bay for the municipality to do more to protect and nurture the cruise liner industry which this past season injected about R75m into the city’s economy...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News