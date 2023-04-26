The Sunday Times reported that the rarely used airport was abuzz as huge aircraft, helicopters, cars and a delegation accompanying the UAE president on a private visit to the province arrived.
Bulembu Airport, once the pride of the Ciskei “homeland”, when it had a staffed air traffic control tower and a runway snow plough, was used as an official “temporary” port of entry for the VIP delegation.
The group included Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who reportedly owns a luxury bush lodge outside Makhanda, and invited guests who visited the province for a Ramadan-linked celebration. Equipment flown in for the occasion included vehicles and an air ambulance.
The visit was facilitated by the Eastern Cape provincial government with the help of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), which confirmed it had inspected the airport to ensure compliance.
“The Bhisho airport management upgraded the airport infrastructure,” said spokesperson Sisa Majola. “The SACAA conducted oversight inspections to ensure those upgrades were adequate and in line with regulation requirements and standards.”
TimesLIVE
Ministers to brief the nation on UAE president's landing, says Ramaphosa
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.
Due process was followed to facilitate United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to the Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured.
He said ministers who were part of the process would soon brief the nation on the steps taken before his landing at the Bulembu (Bhisho) Airport in the province.
The president was responding to questions from the media after bilateral talks with Finland's President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa said a “full explanation” was imminent after a Daily Dispatch report that 60 people arrived at the airport on April 16, 17 and 19 after obtaining special permission, at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request, from home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to use it as a port of entry.
“The relevant ministers are going to explain because there is an explanation that has to be given to the people of South Africa [regarding] the processes that were followed and the various permissions that were given for that visit to be facilitated,” said the president.
The Sunday Times reported that the rarely used airport was abuzz as huge aircraft, helicopters, cars and a delegation accompanying the UAE president on a private visit to the province arrived.
Bulembu Airport, once the pride of the Ciskei “homeland”, when it had a staffed air traffic control tower and a runway snow plough, was used as an official “temporary” port of entry for the VIP delegation.
The group included Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who reportedly owns a luxury bush lodge outside Makhanda, and invited guests who visited the province for a Ramadan-linked celebration. Equipment flown in for the occasion included vehicles and an air ambulance.
The visit was facilitated by the Eastern Cape provincial government with the help of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), which confirmed it had inspected the airport to ensure compliance.
“The Bhisho airport management upgraded the airport infrastructure,” said spokesperson Sisa Majola. “The SACAA conducted oversight inspections to ensure those upgrades were adequate and in line with regulation requirements and standards.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News