Stabbed to death after he was allegedly caught stealing cables from a business in Havelock Street, the police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening for the alleged murder of a 21-year-old man, whose body was found in St George’s Park on Monday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 4.45pm on Monday, the body of Sibulele Tshunungwa was found with a stab wound to his neck and hand.
According to police information, Tshunungwa and his friend were allegedly spotted by a group of males attempting to steal cables from a business premises in Havelock Street.
“They were chased by these males on foot and in a vehicle. When they ran into the park, two males got out of a vehicle and chased after them. One person managed to escape while Tshunungwa was fatally injured,” Naidu said.
On Tuesday, at about 5pm, detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies arrested one suspect in Harrower Road and his vehicle, a black Toyota Yaris, was confiscated.
The search for the second suspect continues.
The accused will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Friday.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying or tracing the second suspect to contact Baatjies on 073-130-3018, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
Man arrested for alleged murder of ‘cable thief’
Image: Gareth Wilson
