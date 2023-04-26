Load-shedding delays trial of murdered Knysna businessman
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 26 April 2023
Their hopes for closure dashed once more, the family of murdered Knysna businessman Mawande Kondlo left the Knysna Magistrate’s Court in a sombre state on Tuesday as the matter was once again delayed due to load-shedding.
The trial has now been postponed to May 10...
